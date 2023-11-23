Western politicians come together against increased anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim bigotry

(MENAFN) In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the foreign affairs committees of the United States and several European nations expressed deep concern over the escalating wave of anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic bigotry and violence. The leaders highlighted the alarming surge in incidents following the October 7 Hamas attack and Israel's subsequent siege on Gaza. Notably, anti-Semitic hate crime investigations have tripled in New York and London in the past month compared to the same period last year.



France, in particular, has witnessed a significant increase, with the Interior Ministry documenting 1,040 anti-Semitic incidents in the month following the October 7 attack. Jewish and Muslim community organizations in various countries reported even more incidents, prompting the foreign committee heads of 23 nations, including the European Parliament, to issue a joint condemnation.



The signatories emphasized their pride in representing diverse constituencies in vibrant democracies and declared that none of the escalating violence and bigotry is acceptable. The leaders urged their respective governments to intensify efforts to safeguard Jewish and Muslim communities, condemn such actions, and implement national strategies to combat the growing tide of hatred.



The acts of bigotry mentioned in the statement encompass a range of offenses, including online hate, verbal assaults, vandalism, desecration of Holocaust memorials and cemeteries, intimidation, death threats, and physical attacks. The declaration specifically cited the tragic case of six-year-old Wadea Al Fayoume in the United States, who was targeted for being Palestinian, as well as the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish man involved in an altercation at a pro-Israel rally in California.



Chairman of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Ben Cardin, lent his signature to the statement, underscoring the gravity of the issue. The international leaders concluded by emphasizing the need for immediate and concerted action to stem the dark tide of bigotry and hatred that threatens the fabric of their societies.



