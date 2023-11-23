Ukraine, Russia find themselves grappling with lack of reserves

(MENAFN) As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia enters a critical winter phase, both nations find themselves grappling with a lack of reserves, hindering the possibility of a major breakthrough on the battlefield, according to disclosures from western officials. The summer months witnessed intense fighting, resulting in significant casualties on both sides. Russia, having suffered up to 400,000 casualties, with approximately one-third being fatalities, is currently registering up to 1,000 casualties daily in its ongoing offensive around the strategically crucial eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.



Despite the grim toll on the Russian forces, Ukraine has also faced challenges in making substantial progress on the battlefield. While there is a glimmer of hope for the Ukrainians with elements of three brigades successfully crossing the Dnipro River in the southern part of the country to establish a bridgehead 4km deep, the overall situation remains complex. The initial optimism surrounding Ukraine's counter-offensive in June, supported by western-supplied armor and artillery, has given way to a brutal war of attrition over the past five months.



Incremental advances, with the most significant being 17km deep, highlight the difficulty both sides face in exploiting breakthroughs due to stretched forces and depleted reserves.



A western official emphasized the prolonged nature of the conflict, stating, "We are in for a long war." While weariness is evident on both sides, including among Ukrainian forces, the significant achievements attained so far underscore the determination to press forward. The dynamics of the conflict, marked by a lack of reserves and stretched forces, create a challenging environment for any decisive breakthrough. The ongoing struggle and weariness among the troops highlight the complexity of the situation, setting the stage for a prolonged and challenging winter on the Ukrainian front.





