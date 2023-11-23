Denmark hails Israel-Hamas humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, expressed appreciation for the humanitarian pause agreement amidst the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. Frederiksen emphasized the crucial need to safeguard children, the sick, and the injured.



Describing the developments as “important news,” a Danish Broadcasting cited Frederiksen's statement, highlighting her belief that this could pave the way for a lasting halt to hostilities in Gaza.



The Prime Minister reaffirmed Denmark's commitment to advocating for a two-state solution as a means to achieve enduring peace in the Middle East.



A Qatar-mediated agreement brokered earlier involved Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, securing a four-day humanitarian pause and a hostage swap.



As part of the deal, Hamas will release 50 Israelis detained, in exchange for 150 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Additionally, the agreement allows for the entry of 300 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including fuel, into Gaza.



"It's so we can protect the children, and so the sick and injured can get the treatment they desperately need. The situation in Gaza is terrible and completely heartbreaking, and it is crucial that emergency aid arrives," the Danish prime minister was cited as saying by the news agency.

MENAFN23112023000045015839ID1107477825