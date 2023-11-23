Ukraine Frustrates Russian Drone Assault

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia launched a major drone attack on Ukraine, targeting infrastructure in both the southern and northern regions of the country, according to Ukrainian military reports on Saturday. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted and downed 29 out of 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones that were launched from Russian territory, averting potentially devastating consequences. The attack, which occurred from 8 PM on Friday to 4 am on Saturday, inflicted damage on various regions, including an energy infrastructure complex in the southern Odesa region, where an administrative building was hit, resulting in one civilian injury.



The northern Chernihiv region, bordering Russia and Belarus, also experienced damage to two buildings during the overnight assault. Notably, the capital city Kyiv was targeted for the second time this month, with Ukrainian officials confirming the interception and destruction of all drones approaching the capital. The Ukrainian military's success in thwarting the drone attack underscores the effectiveness of their air defense systems in countering evolving threats.



Simultaneously, Ukraine has intensified its military actions in the Black Sea and on Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014. Recent reports indicate Ukraine's targeting of Russian naval vessels in the Black Sea, resulting in the destruction of 15 vessels and damage to 12 others since the onset of Russia's invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that Kyiv has successfully shifted the balance of power in the Black Sea, marking a strategic shift in the region.



As tensions continue to escalate, the successful interception of the Iranian-made drones highlights Ukraine's commitment to defending its territory against evolving threats. The incident underscores the complexity of the conflict and the need for ongoing international attention to address the multifaceted challenges faced by Ukraine in its efforts to safeguard its sovereignty. The developments also raise questions about the broader geopolitical implications of Russia's actions and Ukraine's responses in the evolving landscape of the conflict.





