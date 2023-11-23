UK charities urge Rishi Sunak to advocate for Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) A coalition of twelve British charities, including prominent organizations like Oxfam GB, War Child, and Action on Hunger, has called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to substantiate his commitment to combating world hunger by urging a ceasefire and the lifting of the siege in Gaza. In an open letter addressed to Sunak ahead of the Global Food Security Summit in London, the charity directors highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where over two million people, including one million children, are facing hunger. The United Nations has issued warnings of widespread hunger and potential starvation due to the limited entry of necessary food supplies into Gaza since the conflict began.



The United Kingdom, along with the United Arab Emirates and Somalia, is co-hosting this year's summit, aiming to catalyze a "reset moment" in addressing the global food security crisis.



Sunak is anticipated to open the summit, bringing together governments, international organizations, scientists, NGOs, and the private sector on November 20. While the summit is part of the United Kingdom's broader efforts to address challenges like Russia's blockade and attacks on Ukrainian grain, charity leaders express concerns that the United Kingdom's stance may lack credibility as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensifies.



Charity leaders fear that the United Kingdom's condemnation of global consequences resulting from geopolitical issues, such as Putin's actions, may ring hollow in the face of the escalating crisis in Gaza. With two million people under Israel's siege in Gaza experiencing severe shortages of food, water, fuel, and medical aid, the urgency to address the humanitarian plight intensifies. The United Nation's World Food Programme has recently warned of the looming risk of starvation in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the critical need for international intervention and advocacy.



As the Global Food Security Summit approaches, the plea from United Kingdom charities adds a critical dimension to the discussions, urging political leaders like Sunak to leverage their platforms to address not only geopolitical challenges but also pressing humanitarian crises that impact vulnerable populations worldwide. The letter underscores the interconnectedness of global issues and the need for comprehensive and compassionate responses to ensure food security for all.



