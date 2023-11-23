Chinese, Japanese officials meet to discuss ways to alleviate bilateral ties

(MENAFN) Chinese and Japanese officials engaged in high-level talks on Thursday to address the "deadlock" in two-sided relations. This exchange follows a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the US last week.



In spite of this, Beijing has reiterated its call for independent monitoring of the release of nuclear waste from Japan's Fukushima power plant.



During a meeting in Beijing between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the leader of Japan's Komeito party, Natsuo Yamaguchi, China emphasized the demand for independent monitoring.



A Tokyo-based news agency reported this development. China imposed a blanket ban on seafood imports from Japan in response to Tokyo's decision to release treated nuclear waste in September.



Natsuo Yamaguchi has been actively lobbying top Chinese officials for the past two days to lift the ban.



His visit to Beijing, as the leader of the Japanese government's junior partner, is perceived as an effort to stabilize bilateral relations. On Wednesday, Yamaguchi delivered a personal letter from Kishida to Xi.

MENAFN23112023000045015839ID1107477815