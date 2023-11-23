British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gears up to deliver business-friendly Autumn Statement

(MENAFN) In a bid to ignite additional growth and pave the way for tax cuts, British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is gearing up to deliver a business-friendly Autumn Statement. With a focus on boosting business investment and reinvigorating employment, Hunt aims to steer the United Kingdom economy towards a more competitive edge. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, having fulfilled his pledge to halve inflation by year-end, now turns attention to reducing taxes and fostering accelerated investment.



Hunt's strategy is rooted in cultivating an environment conducive to business expansion and employment generation. The Autumn Statement, scheduled for Wednesday, unfolds against a backdrop of gradual inflation reduction, primarily driven by successive interest rate hikes. In the last month, inflation descended to 4.6 percent, a notable decline from the 11.1 percent recorded in October the previous year.



As the United Kingdom grapples with a subdued economic growth outlook, standing at 0.2 percent in August following a 0.6 percent contraction in July, the need for strategic interventions becomes apparent. One key avenue to inject vitality into the economy is the stimulation of a resilient housing market, identified as a potential catalyst for economic rejuvenation.



The emphasis on business investment aligns with the government's broader agenda to fuel economic expansion, create employment opportunities, and solidify the United Kingdom's competitiveness on the global stage. Hunt's Autumn Statement is poised to unfold a roadmap for achieving these objectives, offering insights into policy initiatives and measures aimed at catalyzing growth.



As the Chancellor articulates the government's economic strategy, stakeholders and businesses alike await details on how the proposed measures will unfold and impact various sectors. The Autumn Statement emerges as a pivotal moment in shaping the trajectory of the United Kingdom economy, steering it towards a future marked by resilience, innovation, and sustained growth.

