FBI declares Ohio Walmart shooting driven by racial motives

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, both the FBI and Beavercreek Police Department released a statement suggesting that the shooting incident at an Ohio Walmart, resulting in four individuals being injured, might have been "at least partially inspired by" racial extremism.



They cited evidence from the shooter, including writings found in a journal.



The injured victims encompassed two Black women, a white woman, as well as a white man, with three in critical condition and one sustaining non-life-threatening injuries as of Tuesday.



The shooter, identified as Benjamin Charles Jones, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound post-incident. However, authorities are still seeking information about the 20-year-old, as reported by the Beavercreek Police Department.



Law enforcement mentioned in the statement that Jones used a .45 caliber carbine with a single nine-round magazine purchased on November 18 from a Dayton, Ohio area store.



While investigators haven't disclosed the specific content of Jones' journal writings, they are probing whether any information provided by Jones on his firearm paperwork was inaccurate.



News agencies’ request for comment to the Beavercreek Police Department did not receive an immediate response.

