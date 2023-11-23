UK net migration surges to 672,000 as family visas rise

(MENAFN) Newly released official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal a surge in net migration to the United Kingdom, reaching 672,000 in the year ending June 2023. This marks a notable increase from the previous 12 months, which recorded 607,000 net migrations. Although lower than the estimated record-setting figure of 745,000 for the year ending December 2022, the data challenges Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's commitment to reducing immigration.



The ONS attributes the rise in net migration to three key factors: an influx of non-European Union migrants coming for work, students staying for longer periods, and an increase in family members accompanying them. Notably, the government has expressed intentions to tighten regulations on relatives joining individuals already in the United Kingdom, although this shift is not yet reflected in the latest figures.



Study visas continue to be the leading contributor to non-European Union immigration, accounting for 39 percent, a percentage largely unchanged from the preceding period.



Following closely is the influx of migrants arriving for work, making up 33 percent, a significant increase from 23 percent in the year ending June 2022. This uptick is primarily attributed to individuals entering the country on health and care visas.



Home Secretary James Cleverly downplayed the year-on-year increase, stating that the numbers do not signify a significant rise. Cleverly reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to reducing legal migration levels. He highlighted the focus on addressing the surge in the number of students bringing dependents to the United Kingdom, revealing that 154,000 visas were granted to dependents of sponsored students in the year ending June 2023—compared to 86,000 in the year ending June 2022.



The surge in net migration poses both challenges and opportunities for the United Kingdom, with implications for economic growth, cultural diversity, and government policy. As the government continues its efforts to shape immigration policies, the latest figures prompt a nuanced examination of the complex factors influencing migration trends and the evolving landscape of the United Kingdom's demographic composition.





