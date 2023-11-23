Putin blames certain countries for significant economic strain worldwide

(MENAFN) In an online address to an extraordinary G20 summit on Wednesday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin stated that the world economy is facing significant strain due to the imprudent macroeconomic policies adopted by certain countries.



Speaking through a video link, the Russian leader pointed out that government measures, even those justified as essential to combat the pandemic's effects, have resulted in widespread economic turbulence.



“The injection of trillions of dollars and euros into the economy, into the banking system, ultimately provoked a surge in global inflation, a rapid increase in food and energy prices. This is precisely what lies at the heart of the events that I mentioned [turbulence in the global economy], not our actions and our attempts to achieve justice in Ukraine, no,” Putin stated.



Moscow supports the reconstruction of open and mutually advantageous international economic cooperation based on the norms of the United Nations Charter and "collegial and mutually respectful teamwork," he said.



As sated by Putin, “It is important to achieve effective optimization of the system of global economic management. Namely, to restart the WTO [World Trade Organization] in full, including its arbitration function.”



Putin emphasized the significance of enhancing the involvement of developing economies in international financial institutions, such as the IMF and the World Bank.



Based on the Russian President, it is crucial “to use the resources of these organizations in the interests of the development of countries and regions that are truly in need, and not for opportunistic political purposes.”

