‘Good progress’ achieved in free trade debates amid GCC, UK

(MENAFN) In a notable development, the latest round of trade discussions between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has yielded "good progress" towards the establishment of a free-trade agreement (FTA), as officially declared by the British government. The fifth round of negotiations transpired in Riyadh from November 5 to 16, involving both in-person and virtual participation from United Kingdom negotiators.



The United Kingdom government reported that substantial advancements were made in the drafting of treaty text across the majority of chapters, reflecting a comprehensive and collaborative effort during the discussions. Technical dialogues spanned 21 policy areas, encompassing over 40 sessions throughout the duration of the talks.



Business and Trade Minister Dominic Johnson emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and goodwill on both sides to facilitate successful trade negotiations. Expressing the United Kingdom's commitment to reaching an agreement with the GCC, Johnson highlighted the magnitude of the economic partnership between the Gulf states and the United Kingdom, characterizing it as unparalleled in terms of the mutual economic advantage.



The economic implications of a potential UK-GCC FTA are significant, with the latest estimations projecting a value of approximately EUR61.5 billion. The trade deal holds the potential to strengthen economic ties, foster increased collaboration, and unlock new opportunities for both the United Kingdom and the Gulf nations involved.



As discussions continue, the evolving landscape of international trade dynamics takes center stage, with the prospect of a comprehensive FTA generating optimism and anticipation among stakeholders. The outcomes of these negotiations are poised to influence not only the economic trajectory of the United Kingdom and the GCC but also the broader global perspective on the importance of fostering strategic trade relationships in an interconnected world.





