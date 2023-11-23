MDLBEAST Launches Tahlia in an Unprecedented Experience Turning a Jeddah Landmark into a Music Place

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) MDLBEAST, the leading Saudi company in the music entertainment sector, announced the launch of Tahlia event, which will transform one of the most famous landmarks of Jeddah, the water desalination plant, into a vibrant music place for exciting performances, in an unprecedented experience of music places in the Kingdom.



Tahlia is hosting a biweekly musical event on Friday evenings from November 24th until December 29th. The event will take place in a famous landmark in Jeddah, creating a unique experience for music lovers.



Tahlia’s venue is not a typical music spot, which makes it even more special, where music lovers can enjoy the best rhythms and musical performances by international, regional, and local DJs. Starting this Friday with Tiesto, Claptone, Sebastian Ingrosso, 39 Kingdom, The Engineers, and Pink Bunny.



Launching Tahlia follows the impressive success achieved by the exciting events MDLBEAST recently launched in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alula, as part of its pioneering efforts to create a new form for music places in the Kingdom, and within its strategy to create new concepts for music centers for small-scale concerts and international musical events to enrich capabilities of the music entertainment-based creative economy in the Kingdom.



Fans can buy Tahlia tickets at MDLBEAST website. Tickets have two tiers, General Admission for SR249 and VIP for SR899. The site also offers packages for attending Tahlia along with Moja event at the Jeddah Waves area.



