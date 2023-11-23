Stellantis initiates recall for over 32K of hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs

(MENAFN) Automaker Stellantis has initiated a recall for more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs, citing a potential fire risk. The recall, covering 2021-2024 models of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs, was prompted by a routine review of customer information. Stellantis discovered that eight hybrid Wranglers had experienced fires while turned off and parked, with six of them actively charging at the time. The company, headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, clarified that it does not believe anyone was injured in these incidents.



Stellantis emphasized that all other models of the Jeep Wrangler have been deemed safe and are not subject to the recall. While the affected SUVs can still be driven until the necessary repairs are made, Stellantis recommends parking them away from buildings and refraining from charging until the issues are addressed. The proposed fixes involve resetting or updating the software and, in some cases, replacing the vehicle's battery pack.



Owners of the hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs covered by the recall can expect to be contacted by Stellantis to facilitate the necessary repairs. The recall highlights the automaker's commitment to addressing potential safety concerns and ensuring the well-being of vehicle owners.

MENAFN23112023000045015682ID1107477781