Binance struggles as stockholders withdraw over USD1B

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, it was reported that Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, experienced a significant increase in withdrawals following the admission of guilt by its founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, to criminal and civil charges in the US. The company is also confronted with fines exceeding USD 4 billion.



Over the past 24 hours, outflows from Binance, excluding bitcoin, have surpassed USD 1 billion, as revealed by market data. The liquidity of the exchange has declined by 25 percent during the same period, with market participants retracting their positions, according to data from Kaiko.



Binance's native token, BNB, witnessed a decrease of over 9 percent, according to CoinGecko data. Blockchain analysis firm Nansen estimates that the crypto exchange holds approximately USD 2.8 billion worth of BNB tokens.



While there have been substantial outflows, the platform still retains assets exceeding USD 65 billion, signifying that there has not been a "mass exodus" of funds from the exchange at this time. According to experts, Binance is "capitalized enough to withstand" a rapid departure of investors.



“After the momentary shock of the agreement with the announcement, there is no significant impact on most assets,” stated Grzegorz Drozdz, an analyst with the financial business Conotoxia Ltd.



“Of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, as many as 98 have seen a noticeable rebound over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin, meanwhile, fell 4 percent before rebounding and remaining with a loss of 1.3 percent,” he declared.

MENAFN23112023000045015839ID1107477780