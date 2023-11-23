Brazil’S Itaipu’S Power Plant Record Energy Output

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On November 20, 2023, the Itaipu Hydroelectric Plant set a new daily record in energy production.



This plant, owned by Paraguay and Brazil, generated 287,848 megawatt-hours (MWh).



This achievement surpassed the previous record from November 16, where it produced 282,781 MWh.



Such high output reflects the plant' growing capability. The plant's success is due to favorable hydrological conditions.



Abundant water flow this year has enhanced energy generation. Additionally, energy demand in Paraguay and Brazil is rising.



This is partly due to a heatwave in both countries, increasing the need for electricity.



Experts from the plant' Operation Superintendency note these factors as key contributors to the record production.







The increased demand and water supply have worked together to push energy output to new heights.



As of November 10, the plant's annual production already exceeded the total for 2022. Last year, the plant generated 69,873 gigawatt-hours (GWh).



The higher production in 2023 results from more available water and greater energy consumption in Paraguay and Brazil.



The plant's Generating Units have also maintained excellent operational readiness.



This combination of factors has enabled Itaipu to achieve this significant milestone in energy production.



It highlights the plant's vital role in supporting the energy needs of both countries.

Background

The Itaipu Hydroelectric Plant's achievement is a significant milestone in renewable energy. This record production aligns with global trends towards sustainable energy sources.



Historically, Itaipu has been a major contributor to renewable energy in South America.



Its consistent performance over the years has set high standards in hydroelectric power generation.



Globally, hydroelectric plants like Itaipu are benchmarks for sustainable energy production.



They demonstrate the potential of harnessing natural resources for large-scale energy needs.



This success story provides a model for other countries looking to expand their renewable energy capabilities.



Itaipu's recent record is a testament to the effectiveness of joint international efforts in sustainable energy development.

