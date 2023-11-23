Panama’S Economic Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Panama's economy grew by 8.7% in the first eight months of this year, a noteworthy achievement.



The National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) provided this information. The growth reflects the country's dynamic economic activities.



Key sectors like construction, trade, and transportation significantly contributed to this increase.



The construction sector saw a remarkable 52.3% rise in permits. This growth was especially strong in Panama's capital province and surrounding districts.



Such an increase indicates robust development activities in these regions. Trade also played a vital role, with new car sales jumping by 21.9%.



The Colon Free Zone (CFZ) in the Caribbean showed a 33.5% growth, bolstering the trade sector further.



In the CFZ, imports surged by 46.4%, and re-exports grew by 16.4%. The fuel sector experienced a 12.6% increase in national consumption.







This includes growth across various fuel types, indicating a rise in energy demand.



Additionally, the labor market strengthened by a 16.8% increase in registered work contracts.



This rise in employment reflects the economy's overall health and growth potential.



These developments collectively signal Panama's robust economic progression . They highlight the interconnection between various sectors in driving economic growth.



Panama's ability to boost key industries demonstrates its potential for continued economic success.

Background

Panama's economic growth aligns with global trends of recovery and expansion post-pandemic.



This growth is impressive, considering the global economic challenges. Historically, Panama has been a hub for trade and commerce, thanks to its strategic location.



The recent growth in key sectors like construction and trade indicates a continuation of this trend.



Panama's growth rate internationally stands out, especially in the Latin American region.



Other countries in the region can look to Panama as a benchmark for economic development.



The increase in work contracts is particularly significant, showing a strong labor market.



This comprehensive growth reflects Panama's effective economic strategies and resilience in the face of global economic fluctuations.

