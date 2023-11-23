Ecuador’S New Era Under Daniel Noboa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Daniel Noboa, at 35, becomes Ecuador's youngest president amidst significant challenges.



His tenure begins in an environment strained by drug-related violence and political turmoil.



Noboa, a centrist figure supported by right-wing factions, faces an 18-month term, taking over from Guillermo Lasso.



Lasso's shortened term, truncated by early elections to circumvent a corruption trial, bequeaths a complex legacy to Noboa .



Ecuador currently confronts institutional instability and rampant violence from international narcotics gangs.



With limited political experience and little support in Parliament, Noboa steps into a traditionally weak presidential role.



Analyst Santiago Cahuasquí emphasizes the need for Noboa to adopt a pragmatic, realistic approach to address these challenges effectively.







Noboa's unique background, encompassing a U.S. upbringing and education from renowned global universities, sets him apart.



Unlike his father, Álvaro Noboa , who failed in presidential bids, Daniel brings a diverse perspective as a sommelier with eclectic interests.



In a significant electoral victory, Noboa won 52% of the vote against Luisa González. Yet, his party holds only 17 of the 137 seats in Parliament.



By forming alliances with Correísmo and the Social Christian Party, Noboa has navigated the fragmented political arena to secure a majority for key appointments in Congress.

60% Approval Rating

His inauguration, attended by regional leaders, signals the importance of his presidency in Latin America.



Facing a 60% approval rating, Noboa's primary task is tackling the severe threat posed by drug cartels.



This issue is compounded by a struggling prison system, marred by over 460 deaths since 2021.



Ecuadorians are primarily concerned with addressing insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and corruption.



The nation's reliance on oil, vulnerable to El Niño's impact, adds to the economic challenges.



Noboa's administration must skillfully manage a looming budget deficit and financing needs, with public debt approaching 40% of the GDP.



Looking ahead, Noboa's term serves as a prelude to the 2025 elections. It provides a crucial opportunity for him to build political capital and shape his government's legacy.

