Florida judge rules against tesla’s attempt to dismiss autopilot lawsuit

(MENAFN) A Florida judge has ruled against Tesla's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the electric car company and its CEO Elon Musk of overselling the capabilities of the Autopilot system, allegedly leading to a fatal crash in 2019. The judge, Reid Scott, denied Tesla's motion for summary dismissal and determined that there is enough evidence for a jury trial to proceed. The lawsuit was filed by Kim Banner, the widow of software engineer Jeremy Banner, who died in the crash after engaging Autopilot, taking his hands off the steering wheel, and colliding with a truck moments later.



In the 23-page ruling, Judge Scott concluded that the plaintiff's attorneys presented sufficient evidence for the case to move forward, highlighting a "genuine dispute" over whether Tesla created a foreseeable risk that posed a general threat of harm to others. The judge noted other fatal crashes involving Autopilot and emphasized the need for the lawsuit to proceed to trial. Furthermore, the ruling allows Kim Banner to seek punitive damages from Tesla, potentially reaching millions of dollars.



While the judge initially sealed the rulings, they were mistakenly accessible on the Palm Beach County court clerk's website. Tesla's attorney, Whitney Cruz, declined to comment, and the company did not respond to inquiries. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, eliminated the company's media and public relations department four years ago. Kim Banner's attorney, Trey Lytal, expressed satisfaction with the ruling, stating that it highlights Tesla's conduct as intentional and reckless, leading to the death of customers, including Jeremy Banner. He anticipates that the judge will release the full decision soon, emphasizing the public's right to know the findings.

