NATO considers Russia most significant threat in Europe

(MENAFN) Czech President Petr Pavel stated on Wednesday that NATO considers Russia the most significant threat in Europe and is actively preparing for a major conflict. He reiterated the commitment of Central European nations, including the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, to stand by Kiev in its ongoing struggle against Moscow.



Addressing a summit of the Visegrad Group, an informal political club comprising the mentioned Central European nations, Pavel emphasized that he did not perceive any fundamental disagreement among his counterparts regarding the conflict in Ukraine.



“We’ve all agreed that it is in our imminent interest that Ukraine succeed,” he stated, labelling the aid to Ukraine as a “naturally human step.”



When questioned around the possible threat to the US-led military bloc from Russia, Pavel indicated that Moscow would require several years to fully rebuild its combat capabilities. Nonetheless, he underscored the significance of exercising caution when evaluating the situation. “On the other hand, there are many variables in the calculation that could change the situation. It will really depend on the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine,” Pavel said.



“All armies are preparing for the possibility of a high-intensity conflict,” he also said.



The Czech Republic and Poland have consistently been strong supporters of Ukraine. In contrast, Hungary has steadfastly refused to supply arms to Kiev, criticizing the EU's policy and asserting that it only undermines the bloc.

