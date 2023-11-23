Bentley driver crashes into US border checkpoint

(MENAFN) The individual believed to be responsible for the explosive car crash at the US-Canada border on Wednesday may have been a New York businessman, according to a British news outlet. The unnamed man was reportedly with his wife when he crashed his USD300,000 Bentley supercar into a tollbooth crossing, resulting in the tragic death of both occupants.



The incident occurred at 11:27 AM regional time on Wednesday at a tollbooth crossing into the US on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. Initially raising concerns of terrorism due to the intensity of the explosion, the crash left the two individuals in the car dead, with one border patrol agent sustaining minor injuries. Additionally, four toll booths were rendered out of order.



Surveillance cameras along the US-Canada crossing captured the precise moment of the crash. The CCTV footage, widely shared on social media, depicts the vehicle accelerating before becoming airborne and colliding with a checkpoint, leading to a violent explosion.



While the official investigation is ongoing, the UK news agency asserts that the vehicle involved was a Bentley Flying Spur, reportedly owned by a 56-year-old businessman from New York, who was accompanied by his wife in the passenger seat. The outlet suggests that before the crash, the couple briefly visited a casino resort to exchange money.



A US-based news agency also reported that the man driving the luxury car was from a well-known family in Grand Isle, New York, and there may have been a medical issue contributing to the accident.

