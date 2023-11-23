Hawaii seeks to implement pre-clearance program for tourists from Japan visiting US

(MENAFN) Hawaii's leaders are exploring the implementation of a pre-clearance program to simplify the process for tourists from Japan visiting the U.S. state. The proposed program aims to streamline immigration, customs, and agricultural inspections for Japanese travelers before their departure, allowing them to save time at the Honolulu airport. Governor Josh Green and other state officials presented the idea during a recent visit to Tokyo, envisioning it as a strategy to enhance tourism to the islands.



Amidst a post-COVID-19 landscape, tourism from Japan, traditionally a significant market for Hawaii, has experienced a slowdown. The pre-clearance initiative is viewed as a potential remedy to revive Japanese tourism, a sector known for its familiarity with and respect for Hawaii's culture and environment. Governor Green emphasized the importance of bringing back Japanese travelers, stating that they are tourists who understand how to conduct themselves in Hawaii and care for the local land, using the Hawaiian term "aina."



The pre-clearance program, a concept under discussion for several years, holds the promise of creating direct routes to various islands within Hawaii, including Maui, according to Governor Green. The proposal comes at a time when Hawaii is seeking to recover its tourism industry and explore avenues to attract international visitors.



During the Tokyo visit, State House Speaker Scott Saiki, who accompanied Governor Green, noted that Japanese officials expressed concerns about the potential costs, implementation, and enforcement of the program. Green revealed plans to seek support from Hawaii's delegation in the U.S. Congress to facilitate the establishment of the pre-clearance program, addressing both logistical and financial considerations.

MENAFN23112023000045015682ID1107477679