China urges for independent monitoring of discharge of treated Fukushima water

(MENAFN) During a meeting between China's top diplomat and the chief of the junior partner in Japan's ruling coalition in Beijing on Thursday, China called for independent monitoring of the ongoing discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea.



Natsuo Yamaguchi, the head of the Komeito party, introduced Wang Yi's remarks to reporters following their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in the capital. The two Asian neighbors have been in disagreement over the release of water from the Fukushima plant, which began in late August and led to China banning seafood imports from Japan.



At the beginning of the talks, Wang praised the summit held last week in San Francisco between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He mentioned that the summit indicated a direction toward "resolving a deadlock" in the strained bilateral ties and “realizing the healthy and stable development" of the relationship.



During the summit, which took place for the first time in a year, the two leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, reached an agreement. They decided to conduct expert consultations on the water discharge issue and work towards building "mutually beneficial" bilateral relations based on common strategic interests.



Wang emphasized the significance of this year, noting that it marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral peace and friendship treaty between China and Japan.

