Deaths due to drug overdose in US rise among pregnant, postpartum women

(MENAFN) A new study published on Wednesday indicates an increase in overdose deaths among pregnant and postpartum women in the United States from early 2018 to late 2021.



The research, conducted by the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, reveals that among women aged 35 to 44, overdose mortality more than tripled during this period.



The study, featured in JAMA Psychiatry, highlights a concerning trend where over 60 percent of pregnancy-associated overdose deaths occurred outside healthcare settings.



Interestingly, these incidents often transpired in counties equipped with available healthcare resources, including emergency and obstetric care.



The researchers behind the study suggest that although treatment options are accessible for pregnant women dealing with substance use disorders, various barriers, such as penalization, stigma, discrimination, and limited socioeconomic resources, may impede the pathway to care for these individuals.



This sheds light on the complex challenges and obstacles pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorders may face in accessing the necessary support and treatment.

