Retailers show concerns about potential slowdown in holiday spending

(MENAFN) As retailers kick off the unofficial beginning of the holiday shopping season with a flurry of discounts, concerns are mounting among executives about a potential slowdown in spending that could impact sales not only on the day after Thanksgiving but throughout the entire holiday period. Despite a robust job market and consistent wage growth, consumers, who have displayed resilience against economic uncertainties, are now facing increased pressure from diminishing savings, rising credit card debt, and persistent inflation.



The shopping trend had defied economists' expectations and contradicted negative sentiments expressed in opinion polls. However, the October data showed a shift as consumers curtailed their spending, putting an end to six consecutive months of gains. While inflation has slightly eased, essential goods and services like meat and rent remain significantly more expensive than they were just three years ago.



Quarterly reports from major retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, indicate a perceptible weakening in consumer behavior. Walmart observed a reduction in spending in October, prompting a conservative annual sales outlook. Best Buy, the nation's largest retailer, noted consumers opting for less expensive TVs. Target reported that shoppers are delaying purchases, waiting until the weather turns cold before buying items like sweatshirts or denim.



Target's CEO Brian Cornell acknowledged the resilience of consumers but highlighted prevalent concerns such as uncertainty, caution, and budget management among shoppers. The evolving economic landscape is prompting retailers to closely monitor consumer behavior and adjust their strategies to navigate potential challenges in the holiday shopping season.

