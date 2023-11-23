EU to continue providing aid to Gaza after careful consideration

(MENAFN) The European Union stated that it is going to continue providing assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the results of the review on Tuesday. She emphasized that the complex dynamics of the conflict on the world stage had necessitated a "careful review of our financial assistance."



"This review has confirmed that the safeguards in place are effective," she noted. "Work is now ongoing on the design of our future support to the Palestinians in view of the changing and still evolving situation."



The increased scrutiny of funds by the European Commission is taking place at a time when the EU holds the position of being the largest international aid donor to the Palestinian people.



The 27-nation bloc has committed to providing USD 1.4 billion in support as part of the European Joint Strategy through 2024. Of this amount, USD 800 million has already been approved to assist civic organizations and public projects in Gaza. Additionally, contributions to the United Nations for further relief efforts are included in this support.



In the course of the funds review, existing safeguards that have effectively protected international aid in previous years were examined. The review determined that, so far, no funds had been misappropriated in Gaza during the ongoing conflict, which has persisted for over six weeks. However, a potential new cease-fire agreement could lead to the release of hundreds of Israeli hostages in the coming days.

