Train derailment in remote area of eastern Kentucky leads to spillage of chemical

(MENAFN) A train derailment in a remote area of eastern Kentucky has led to the spillage of a chemical, prompting officials to advise residents of Livingston, a small town with approximately 200 inhabitants, to evacuate due to concerns about air quality. Governor Andy Beshear announced that local authorities in Rockcastle County are encouraging the evacuation of Livingston. A shelter has been established at a local middle school to accommodate those displaced by the incident.



The derailment, involving at least 16 cars, occurred at around 2:30 PM, according to Bryan Tucker, a spokesperson for the railroad operator CSX. Two of the derailed cars were carrying molten sulfur, which ignited after the breach. As of late Wednesday, CSX was still working to extinguish the fire. Tucker mentioned that the fire is believed to be releasing sulfur dioxide, but the exact amount will be confirmed once measurements are taken from air monitoring equipment deployed on Wednesday night.



Sulfur dioxide, as per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, can lead to respiratory issues depending on the concentration and duration of exposure. It is commonly produced by burning fossil fuels in power plants and other industrial processes. The EPA advises on the potential health risks associated with exposure to sulfur dioxide.



John Mura, a spokesman for the state Energy and Environment Cabinet, did not provide specific details regarding the quantity of chemicals released in the incident. WKYT-TV reported that one crew member received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.



In response to the situation, Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency in Rockcastle County, emphasizing that the declaration ensures the availability of all state resources to safeguard the local population. He also urged people to avoid the affected area, allowing state and local officials to carry out their response efforts effectively.

