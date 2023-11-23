Israel arrests Gaza Al-Shifa hospital’s director, other doctors

(MENAFN) A doctor at Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, reported that the facility's director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, and several other medical personnel were arrested by Israeli forces on Thursday.



Abu Salmiya has been frequently quoted by international media regarding conditions inside Al-Shifa, which was a major focus of the Israeli ground offensive following the militants' attacks on October 7.



The Israeli army, which conducted a raid on the hospital last week, has alleged that Hamas fighters utilized a tunnel complex beneath the facility in Gaza City for staging attacks.



In spite of these claims, both Hamas and hospital officials have consistently denied any such allegations.



“Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors,” declared Khalid Abu Samra, a head of department at the hospital.



An official from the Hamas-run health ministry informed a French news agency that, in addition to the hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya, one other doctor and two nurses have been detained by Israeli forces.



In a declaration, Hamas stated that it “strongly denounces” the apprehend of Salmiya and his coworkers, asking the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations to work on their “immediate release.”



Instructions to evacuate the hospital were issued on Saturday, leading to the departure of hundreds of patients and displaced individuals moving towards the purportedly safer southern region of the Palestinian territory.

