Student finds himself in coma after being struck in head by baseball bat

(MENAFN) A tragic incident has unfolded at Gainesville High School, located approximately 55 miles northeast of Atlanta, as a high school senior, Jeremy Medina, finds himself in a coma after being struck in the head by a baseball bat in the campus batting cages. Medina, who played a pivotal role as a pitcher and catcher for the school's 2022 baseball team, suffered the accident on Monday afternoon at 1:20 PM Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, with school officials confirming only that he was accidentally hit in the head.



The Gainesville School System released a statement via social media on Wednesday, expressing the gravity of the situation. Jeremy Medina is currently in a coma, and the school officials have shared minimal details about the circumstances of the unfortunate event. The incident took place in the school's batting cages, and Medina is now being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.



In the wake of this distressing news, the Gainesville community and neighboring Chestatee High School's baseball team have rallied in support of Medina and his family. The official statement from the Gainesville School System noted that Jeremy and his family, known for their strong faith, are requesting prayers during this extremely challenging time. The baseball community, known for its tight-knit nature, has also shown solidarity, with Chestatee High School's baseball team expressing love and sending prayers to Medina, his fellow players, coaches, and the broader Gainesville Baseball family.

