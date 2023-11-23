IEA calls for urgent transformation in oil, gas to counter climate-linked extreme weather

(MENAFN) In a report released on Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlighted the imperative need for a swift and substantial transformation in the oil and gas sector to avert more severe extreme weather events linked to human-induced climate change. The current annual investment of USD800 billion in the oil and gas industry must be halved, and greenhouse gas emissions, stemming from the combustion of fossil fuels like oil, must decrease by 60 percent, according to the IEA. Greenhouse gas emissions contribute to planetary warming, resulting in various impacts, including extreme weather occurrences.



The release of the IEA's report precedes the United Nations climate conference, COP28, scheduled to commence next week. Notably, oil and gas companies, alongside other entities associated with fossil fuels, traditionally participate in these conferences, eliciting criticism from environmentalists and climate experts. However, some argue that involving the sector in discussions is crucial to strategize the transition to cleaner energy sources.



Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA, emphasized the critical juncture facing the oil and gas industry at COP28 in Dubai. He stated, “Oil and gas producers need to make profound decisions about their future place in the global energy sector.” The past climate conference in Egypt witnessed the attendance of 400 individuals linked to the fossil fuel industry, as per an analysis by The Associated Press. The upcoming COP28 has also faced scrutiny for appointing the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company as the president of the talks.

