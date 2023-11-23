(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia Mixed Despite U.S. Rally

















Asia-Pacific markets are mixed after Wall Street went into the Thanksgiving holiday with a broad based rally.

Markets in Japan were shuttered for holiday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng climbed 176.24 points, or 1%, to 17,910.84.

Australian markets shed some of its earlier strength. The country saw its business activity contract at a faster pace in November, according to flash estimates from Judo Bank. Australia's composite purchasing managers index slid to 46.4, down from October's 47.6.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 regained 17.1 points, or 0.5%, to 3,561.52.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index lost 3.17 points or 0.1%, to 3,111.75.

In Taiwan, the Taiex dropped 15.71 points, or 0.1%, to 17,294,55.

In Korea, the Kospi index squeezed higher 3.26 points, or 0.1%, to 2,514.96.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 added 17.72 points, or 0.2%, to 11,187.52.

In Australia, the ASX 200 slumbered 44.19 points, or 0.6%, to 7,029.18.























