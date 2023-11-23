(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures Struggle Higher Thursday
Energy Shares Set to Soar
Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Thursday, supported by a rise in gold prices, while a fall in crude kept gains in check.
The TSX Composite poked up 3.99 points to finish Wednesday at 20,113.96.
December futures eked up 0.1% early Thursday.
The Canadian dollar slipped 0.02 cents to 73.01 cents U.S.
On the contrary, energy shares are expected to slip following an over 1% decline in oil prices, extending losses from the previous session, after OPEC+ postponed a meeting.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange faded 1.68 points Wednesday to 527.94.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index hurtled 1% higher, while Japanese markets were closed for holiday.
Oil prices fell 80 cents to $76.30 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $1.20 to $1,994 U.S. an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. They will return for a shortened session on Friday.
MENAFN23112023000212011056ID1107477526
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.