Futures Struggle Higher Thursday

Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Thursday, supported by a rise in gold prices, while a fall in crude kept gains in check.

The TSX Composite poked up 3.99 points to finish Wednesday at 20,113.96.

December futures eked up 0.1% early Thursday.

The Canadian dollar slipped 0.02 cents to 73.01 cents U.S.

On the contrary, energy shares are expected to slip following an over 1% decline in oil prices, extending losses from the previous session, after OPEC+ postponed a meeting.

The TSX Venture Exchange faded 1.68 points Wednesday to 527.94.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index hurtled 1% higher, while Japanese markets were closed for holiday.

Oil prices fell 80 cents to $76.30 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices gained $1.20 to $1,994 U.S. an ounce.

U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. They will return for a shortened session on Friday.





















