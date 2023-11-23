Firearms Guide 14Th Edition With Largest Gunsmithing Library Was Published At Www.Firearmsguide

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

For the year 2023/2024, it introduces an impressive array of new firearm makes and models, alongside the inclusion of 3,000 newly added gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and old guns & ammo catalogs. Notably, this edition features a treasure trove of original printable catalogs and brochures from esteemed manufacturers such as Colt, Smith & Wesson, Savage Arms, Browning, Beretta, Winchester, Charles Daly, Sig Sauer, CZ, FN, and more.

Published since 2009 at for both gun enthusiasts and sport shooting industry professionals worldwide, Firearms Guide is the world's largest:



A Gunsmithing Library with 24,200 zoomable and printable hi-res gun schematics, blueprints, gun manuals, and old guns & ammo catalogs - for all types of antique and modern guns (3,000 newly added just in this Edition)

This huge Gunsmithing Library provides gunsmiths with 24/7 access to printable high-resolution gun schematics (exploded views, drawings, or diagrams) with gun parts lists with original parts numbers, blueprints with dimensions for complete guns or gun parts, cross-sectional views, printable complete original gun manuals for antique and modern guns, old guns and ammo catalogs from 1800s to today, and Ammunition Dimensions (Case & Bullet) Guide. When they sell antique guns, the Gun Shop owners can print out that gun's original manual for their customers



A Reference Guide that presents over 80,000 antique and modern firearms, air guns, and ammunition with Tech Specs, Hi-Res Color Pictures, Features, Ballistics, and Prices from 1,743 manufacturers from 62 countries.

With its 14 search criteria like Year, Price, Action, Caliber, Country, Stock Type, etc., Firearms Guide enables fast, complex searches of 80,000 antique and modern guns and side-by-side comparisons of search results – more precise search results than Google.

Guns are cross-referenced with the searchable Ammo Database with over 7,000 different rounds with ballistics and ammo pictures. Over 58,000 high-resolution color pictures of guns in resolutions up to 4000 x 1492.

A Gun Value Guide that presents antique and modern guns with gun values online based on 100% - 30% condition ratings



Gun Make Codes, Marks, Crests, Stamps, Proofs, and Trademarks Graphic Guide for easier antique and modern firearms identification Check visually over 880 Gun Make Codes, Marks, Crests, Stamps, Proofs, and Trademarks to find the same as on your gun and to identify the manufacturer

The New Firearms Guide Flash Drive 14th Edition is published as:



A cloud-based, searchable Online Edition – For desktop, laptop and tablets A Flash Drive Edition for Windows User

The Flash Drive Edition ensures privacy and discretion, allowing users to conduct research on any Windows computer and print gun blueprints without leaving any online browsing traces. The Online Edition offers free updates and guarantees anonymous activation and use, eliminating any tracking or data collection, unlike conventional internet search engines.

The publisher made this new 14th Edition of the Firearms Guide available for gun shops' retail distribution on 6-month Activation Cards.

“When purchased in the gun shop, these new Firearms Guide Activation Cards enable a buyer to anonymously activate and use the newest Firearms Guide Online Edition for 6 months,” says Chris Mijic, publisher of Firearms Guide.“Firearms Guide Online Edition Activation Cards represent a modern approach to gun publication sales in gun shops. They empower gun shop owners to provide cutting-edge products to their customers, boosting shop revenue through repeat sales.”

Firearms Guide14th Edition is available at

About Impressum Media Inc.

Impressum Media Inc., founded in 2009 in Los Angeles, California is the publisher of the Firearms Guide series of digital firearms, air guns & ammunition reference & value guides for gun enthusiasts and industry professionals.

