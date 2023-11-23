Chad faces growing refugee crisis amid Sudanese war

(MENAFN) Chad is grappling with a burgeoning refugee crisis as a result of a surge in people fleeing violence in neighboring Sudan, as reported by the United Nations on Tuesday. The landlocked country has now become home to one of Africa's largest and most rapidly expanding refugee populations.



According to the UN agency, the total number of Sudanese refugees in Chad has exceeded one million, encompassing those who sought sanctuary during the Darfur civil war in 2003, a conflict that resulted in an estimated 300,000 fatalities.



Adding to the challenges, the United Nations Food Program (WFP) issued a warning on Tuesday, indicating that assistance to more than one million food-insecure individuals in Chad, including recent arrivals from Sudan, might be jeopardized due to funding shortages. This underscores the urgent need for international support to address the humanitarian crisis and provide essential aid to those affected by the ongoing strife in the region.



“In December, WFP will be forced to suspend assistance to internally displaced people and refugees from Nigeria, the Central African Republic, and Cameroon due to insufficient funds. From January this suspension will be extended to 1.4 million people across Chad – including new arrivals from Sudan who will not receive food as they flee across the border,” it declared.



Chad is already grappling with severe food insecurity and malnutrition, exacerbated by a lethal combination of intercommunal conflicts and climate-related challenges that have significantly impeded agricultural production. Currently listed among the world's top ten most hunger-affected nations, Chad earned the unfortunate distinction of being the lowest-ranked country on the Global Hunger Index for 2020.



In response to the crisis, the Chadian military government declared a food emergency last year and appealed for external assistance, highlighting the critical need for international support to address the pressing humanitarian challenges faced by the country.

MENAFN23112023000045015839ID1107477504