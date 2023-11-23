UEFA imposes USD31,582 fine on Celtic for fans pro-Palestinian activities

(MENAFN) UEFA, the premier football body in Europe, announced on Wednesday that it has imposed a fine of €29,000 (USD31,582) on Celtic for multiple incidents during their Champions League group stage match against Atletico Madrid on Oct. 25, which concluded with a 2-2 draw.



Celtic has been directed to pay €17,500 for displaying “a provocative message of an offensive nature,” €8,000 for their supporters obstructing public passageways, and €3,500 for the use of fireworks.



Additionally, Atletico Madrid received a €3,000 fine for their fans' deployment of fireworks, and a warning was issued for the team's “improper conduct of the team” during the same match.



Despite being barred from away matches by the Scottish club in October, the Green Brigade fans group has persisted in expressing support for Palestine by displaying its flag at various matches. Celtic also incurred a fine of €23,400 for the use of lit fireworks in the stands during their initial group stage match against Feyenoord in Rotterdam.



Against the backdrop of these football-related developments, it's important to note that Israel has initiated extensive air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following an offensive launched by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



As of the latest update from the media office in the besieged enclave on Wednesday, the casualties resulting from Israeli air and ground attacks since Oct. 7 have reached 14,532, including more than 6,000 children and 4,000 women.

