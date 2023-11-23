Azerbaijan Approves Action Plan For Int'l Corridors Passing Via Its Territory - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase the transit potential
of international transport corridors passing through the territory
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to stimulate transit cargo
transportation" was approved.
The relevant decree was signed by the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
