Shmyhal Invites Australian Companies To Join Ukraine's Reconstruction

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has invited Australian companies to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

The head of the government announced this on Facebook after meeting with Australian Ambassador Bruce Edwards, who is completing his mission in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine highly values the military and humanitarian aid provided by Australia since the first days of the full-scale war.

He also thanked Australia for the introduction of sanctions against Russia, support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula and its stance on holding Russia to account.

"We discussed the strengthening of economic cooperation between our countries. I invited Australian companies to participate in the restoration of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook