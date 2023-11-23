Milei Offers Zelensky To Hold Ukraine Peace Summit In Argentina

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei has offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold a Ukraine peace summit with Latin American countries in Argentina.

That's according to Germany's international broadcaster Deutsche Welle , Ukrinform reports.

"President Milei held phone talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and proposed that Argentina hold a conference between Latin America and Ukraine," Milei's foreign policy advisor Diana Mondino said.

According to Mondino, Argentina offers "to become the headquarters of the event if it is appropriate."

Zelensky thanked Milei for his "clear support" in the context of the Russian military invasion.

"No balancing between good and evil. Just a clear support for Ukraine. This is well-noticed and appreciated by Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

On November 22, Zelensky had a phone call with Miler to discuss possible cooperation between the two states in investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky congratulated Milei on his victory in Argentina's presidential election.

Photo: Igor Wagner/dpa