-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Approves Action Plan For Int'l Corridors Passing Via Its Territory - Decree


11/23/2023 8:09:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase the transit potential of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to stimulate transit cargo transportation" was approved, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107477490

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search