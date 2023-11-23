Azerbaijan Announces Its Goal For Transit Cargo Transportation By 2026

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The volume of
transit cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan is
planned to increase by 27 percent from 2024 through 2026 compared
to 2022 (from 10.7 million tons to 13.6 million tons), Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in the "Action Plan for 2024–2026
to increase the transit potential of international transport
corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and to stimulate transit cargo transportation," approved
by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
