EU Launches First Auction Through Its Hydrogen Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Today, the
European Commission initiated the inaugural auction through the
European Hydrogen Bank to bolster the generation of renewable
hydrogen in Europe, Trend reports.
As such, an initial 800 million euros from emissions trading
revenues will be directed through the Innovation Fund. Producers of
renewable hydrogen will thus have the opportunity to compete for
assistance in the form of a fixed premium for each kilogram of
hydrogen they produce.
Applicants will receive notification of the evaluation results
as early as April 2024 and are expected to sign the Grant
Agreements within nine months following the closure of the
call.
The pilot auction serves as an opportunity for the Commission to
gather dependable data regarding the EU's pipeline of renewable
hydrogen projects, the degree of competition for such support, the
production costs of renewable hydrogen, and its market price.
Insights gained from the pilot initiative will guide future
auctions that may be established for other decarbonization
technologies and products. The Commission plans to initiate a
second round of auctions in 2024.
