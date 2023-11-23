Azerbaijan To Reconstruct Alat-Astara Railway Line

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The
Alat-Osmanli-Astara railway is planned to be reconstructed,
Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026
to increase the transit potential of international transport
corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and to stimulate transit cargo transportation" approved
by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
