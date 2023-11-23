-->


Azerbaijan To Build New Customs Terminal Near The Red Bridge Post


11/23/2023 8:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. In order to increase the throughput capacity of Red Bridge, Mazimgara, Samur, Bilasuvar, Astara and Shirvanli checkpoints across Azerbaijan's state border, as well as to ensure effective border and customs control, the infrastructure will be improved, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 on increasing transit potential of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stimulating transit cargo transportation" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

