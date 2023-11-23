Azerbaijan To Build New Customs Terminal Near The Red Bridge Post

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. In order to
increase the throughput capacity of Red Bridge, Mazimgara, Samur,
Bilasuvar, Astara and Shirvanli checkpoints across Azerbaijan's
state border, as well as to ensure effective border and customs
control, the infrastructure will be improved, Trend reports.
This was reflected in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 on
increasing transit potential of international transport corridors
passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
stimulating transit cargo transportation" approved by President
Ilham Aliyev.
