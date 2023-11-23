Azerbaijan To Build New Checkpoints On Border With Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. New checkpoints will be built on the state border of Azerbaijan with Iran, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase the transit potential of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to stimulate transit cargo transportation" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated