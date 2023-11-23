Azerbaijan To Build Additional Railroad Lines, Container Terminal In Baku Port

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. As a result of construction of additional four railway lines and a container terminal at the sorting post on Azerbaijan's territory of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the efficiency of cargo sorting will be ensured, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase the transit potential of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stimulate transit cargo transportation" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The full text is available here .

Will be updated