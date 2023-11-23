Azerbaijan To Build Additional Railroad Lines, Container Terminal In Baku Port

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. As a result of
construction of additional four railway lines and a container
terminal at the sorting post on Azerbaijan's territory of the Baku
International Sea Trade Port, the efficiency of cargo sorting will
be ensured, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase
the transit potential of international transport corridors passing
through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stimulate
transit cargo transportation" approved by President Ilham
Aliyev.
The full text is available here .
Will be updated
