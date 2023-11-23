Azerbaijan To Build New Checkpoints On State Border With Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan, together with Georgia, will build new checkpoints across the state border to carry out customs control, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase the transit potential of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to stimulate transit cargo transportation" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated