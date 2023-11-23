President Of Belarus Calls Armenia's Refusal To Participate In CSTO Summit Demarche

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. President of
Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on Armenia's refusal to
participate in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty
Organization (CSTO), Trend reports.
"Problematic issues should be discussed at the negotiating
table, instead of making demarches," he said.
On November 14 in a phone talk with Lukashenko, Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he had decided not to
participate in the CSTO meeting on November 23.
