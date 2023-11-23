EV sales in US to reach historic milestone, constituting 9 percent of passenger cars

(MENAFN) According to Atlas Public Policy, electric vehicle (EV) sales in the United States are anticipated to achieve a historic milestone, constituting approximately 9 percent of all passenger vehicles in the country this year, marking a notable increase from the 7.3 percent share in 2022. This surge is expected to result in the sale of more than 1 million EVs in the U.S. within a single calendar year, reaching an estimated range between 1.3 million and 1.4 million units.



While these figures denote substantial progress in the realm of electrification, the U.S. still trails behind other nations such as China, Germany, and Norway in EV adoption. In the aforementioned countries, EVs have secured a more significant market share, accounting for 33 percent of sales in China, 35 percent in Germany, and an impressive 90 percent in Norway during the first half of 2023. The factors contributing to this global divergence include ambitious government targets for zero-emission vehicles, attractive vehicle tax incentives and subsidies, and the availability of affordable EV options for consumers.



Several factors have propelled the surge in U.S. EV adoption in 2023, with a primary driver being the decrease in prices. Leading EV manufacturer Tesla, which dominates the market, initiated multiple price reductions for its popular vehicles throughout the year, prompting other automakers to adjust their pricing strategies. Increased incentives and deeper discounts from dealers further stimulated consumer interest as EV supply grew at dealerships.



The implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, which augmented tax credits for qualifying new and used EV purchases, played a pivotal role in lowering the overall cost for buyers by USD3,750 or USD7,500, depending on specific criteria. Additionally, the declining costs of electric car batteries, driven by the reduced expenses of critical battery materials like lithium, have contributed to making EVs increasingly affordable for a wider consumer base. Despite this notable progress, the comparison with global counterparts emphasizes the potential for further growth and development in the U.S. electric vehicle market.

