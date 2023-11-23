HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI increases in November

(MENAFN) Provisional data released on Thursday by the US-based financial services company S&P Global unveils an encouraging uptick in the HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for November, reaching its highest level since May.



The report indicates that the PMI reading rose to 43.8 in November, marking a notable improvement from the October figure of 43.1 and representing a six-month high.



However, amidst this positive development, it's noteworthy that production experienced a decline for the eighth consecutive month, albeit at the least pronounced rate since May.



The manufacturing sector, as highlighted in the report, faced its most substantial reduction in employment since August 2020.



Furthermore, beyond the realm of employment, the report reveals that manufacturers responded to prevailing challenges by swiftly reducing their purchasing activities.



Moreover, they opted to lower inventories not only for finished goods but also for purchases.



This strategic adjustment is underscored in the statement accompanying the data release, providing a comprehensive overview of the multifaceted dynamics at play in the Eurozone manufacturing landscape during this period.

