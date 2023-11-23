Tier IV Onix Data Centre In Ghana To Connect To Angola Cables Network To Expand Digital Offering

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The carrier-neutral, colocation Tier IV Onix Data Centre in Accra, Ghana, is joining the Angola Cables Global Data Centre Interconnect. This integration will enhance international connectivity in Ghana and Senegal, offering access to 66 additional data centres, 8 OTTs/CDNs, and 21 IXPs. Clients will benefit from a variety of secure digital solutions and managed services through these state-of-the-art facilities. This is part of Onix' commitment to build a dense eco-system of partners.

The 2000 m2 data centre has been designed to cater to the growing demands of business in Ghana and the region. The facility already hosts primary banking and financial clients and has been specifically designed to offer flexible services to the business and corporate sector. Guaranteeing maximum uptime and reliability, the facility currently has 170, 3kW and 5kW racks and a pod of 50 racks available for individual clients wanting to share infrastructure and reduce costs.

Michael Nahon, CEO of Onix said that the partnership with Angola Cables through its West African subsidiary, TelCables is a key element in providing interconnected carrier and cloud-neutral services to a broad range of customers seeking to store and manage their digital assets and business-critical data.“Our intent has been to develop a reliable facility that can accommodate and deliver secure services to hyperscalers and carriers supporting terrestrial networks as well as existing and new subsea cables planned for the region.”

Nahon adds that particular attention has been paid to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the facility. He explained that“currently, 67% of our energy requirements is generated through solar powered technology. We also have the capacity to increase this as we expand in the future.”



CEO of TelCables Nigeria and West Africa, Fernando Fernandes says that Ghana and Senegal are important and growing economies in the Pan-African market.“Partners like Onix are playing a vital role in developing the infrastructure necessary to expand digital services and provide the platform for ISPs, CDNs and other enterprises contributing to the explosive growth in data traffic, cloud services and content distribution across the African continent.”

About Angola Cables:

Angola Cables is an internationally established ICT and digital solutions and network services provider and has been ranked as the most interconnected operator* on the African continent. Through our integrated IP networks and data centres, we provide extensive, low-latency, direct access connectivity to the largest IXPs, Tier 1 operators and global content providers.

Through our

owned, high-capacity

SACS, Monet, WACS and third-party submarine cable networks, the company directly connects to more than 20 Points of Presence and Internet Exchange Points in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Angola Cables also operates two

data centres, AngoNAP Fortaleza Tier III (Brazil) and the data centre, AngoNAP Luanda (Angola), and manages

PIX in Brazil

and

Angonix Angola

- one of the largest Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Africa.

Through our partners and resellers in selected markets we offer advanced and secure connectivity solutions and services to a range of customers across multiple industries.



About TelCables Nigeria and West Africa:

TelCables West Africa is powered by the Angola Cables network, a multinational telecommunications company operating in the wholesale market.

The company operates connectivity, IT solutions and services as well as international data circuit capacity and IP Transit via submarine cables the most connected network operator in Africa, we provide secure, low-latency direct routings from West Africa to the USA and South America and from West Africa to London.

With our presence across several Nigerian IP hubs from Lekki, WACS CLS, Medallion DC, Rack Centre and others, and connections across Africa via the Djoliba network, we can connect your business to the world. For more information, please go to:



About Onix:

Onix Data Centres Ltd owns and operates Data Centres in the Africa region. Its flagship facility is the top-rated Tier IV certified, co-location, carrier neutral Data Centre based in Accra, Ghana, the only one of its kind in the region.

As a Tier IV, enterprise class facility, Onix Data Centre offers stable, reliable, and uninterrupted service with an annual expected uptime of 99.995%. As a colocation facility, clients benefit from world class cooling systems, fire suppression systems and back up energy redundancy with minimal costs compared to building and maintaining an in-house data facility.

Additionally, the data centre in Accra has an onsite solar farm of 726kWp, providing enough daytime energy to run the entire facility, ensuring that Onix maintains their responsible sustainability policy and mitigate against their impact on the climate.

The official accreditation (Uptime tier IV rated, PCI-DSS) satisfies the increasingly stringent requirements laid down by regulated entities such as telecommunications companies, banks, social media companies, health care facilities, the education sector and various arms of the government which house sensitive information, all of which collocate their servers at the facilities.

