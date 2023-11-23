Security Operation Kills 4 Militants In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- At least four militants were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Thursday, said the Counter Terrorisn Department (CTD).

A press release by CTD said that it received information about the presence of terrorists near Pasni Road in Kech district of Balochistan.

The CTD confirmed that the security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including pistols, grenades, an improvised explosive device (IED)-fitted motorbike, and other arms during the operation.

The bodies of the militants were sent to a nearby government-run hospital and further investigation is underway.

Pakistan military is carrying out security operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan.

The operations are a result of the rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)

sbk













MENAFN23112023000071011013ID1107477472