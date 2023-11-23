Security Operation Kills 4 Militants In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- At least four militants were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Thursday, said the Counter Terrorisn Department (CTD).
A press release by CTD said that it received information about the presence of terrorists near Pasni Road in Kech district of Balochistan.
The CTD confirmed that the security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including pistols, grenades, an improvised explosive device (IED)-fitted motorbike, and other arms during the operation.
The bodies of the militants were sent to a nearby government-run hospital and further investigation is underway.
Pakistan military is carrying out security operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan.
The operations are a result of the rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)
sbk
MENAFN23112023000071011013ID1107477472
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.